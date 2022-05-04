Basement Jaxx reissuing ‘Remedy’ and ‘Rooty’ on colored vinyl

UK dance duo Basement Jaxx are reissuing their classic first two albums, 1999's Remedy and 2001's Rooty, on vinyl. This marks the first time Remedy has ever been available on vinyl in the US, and both have been out of print, physically, for at least a decade. Remedy has been pressed on double gold vinyl in a reproduction of the original foil blocked sleeve. Rooty comes on double vinyl as well, with one pink LP and one blue LP. They're both out July 29 via XL and you can preorder them now.

By the time Remedy was released in May of 1999, Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe had, as Basement Jaxx, already established themselves in the underground dance scene with their joyous, in-your-face blend of UK garage and big beat. Remedy was a Top 10 hit in the UK and spawned club smashes "Rendezvous," "Red Alert," "Bingo Bango" and "Jump n Shout." Rooty followed two years later and spawned hits "Where's Your Head At," "Romeo," "Jus 1 Kiss" and Get Me Off."

Listen to both albums and watch some of their great music videos below.

