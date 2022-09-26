Basement’s ‘Colourmeinkindness’ gets 10th anniversary reissue w/ bonus tracks (exclusive vinyl)

UK band Basement helped define the new wave of post-hardcore/emo revival era with their first two albums, 2011's I Wish I Could Stay Here and 2012's Colourmeinkindness, and the latter is getting a 10th anniversary edition on October 21 via Run For Cover. It includes new artwork, new liner notes written by the band, and four new versions of songs from the album. The first to be released is "Breathe." Originally a sludgy, slow-paced emo song, this new version turns "Breathe" into a breezy, upbeat jangle pop song, and it's just as good as the original in its own way. Listen below.

We've also teamed up with Basement and Run For Cover on an exclusive purple & black galaxy swirl vinyl variant of the reissue, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. That's a mock-up of our variant above.

Tracklist

1. Whole

2. Covet

3. Spoiled

4. Pine

5. Bad Apple

6. Breathe

7. Control

8. Black

9. Comfort

10. Wish

11. Covet (Alternate Version)

12. Pine (Alternate Version)

13. Bad Apple (Alternate Version)

14. Breathe (Alternate Version)