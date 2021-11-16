Basia Bulat announces orchestral LP (hear “The Garden” arranged by Owen Pallett)

Basia Bulat is giving songs from throughout her discography an orchestral reimagining on a new album, The Garden, due out digitally on February 25 and with a physical release to follow on March 25, via Secret City. Owen Pallett, Paul Frith, and Zou Zou Robidoux contributed string arrangements to the 16 songs, which were produced by Basia and Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Beirut). See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is "The Garden," from 2016's Good Advice, given a lush and majestic rework with Owen's arrangements. Watch the video, directed by Mel Fuentes, below.

"This past year, I let myself slow down, dig in the dirt, take root, and look at what memories and melodies came springing back to me in the garden after many years on the road," Basia says. "When I wrote 'The Garden' [in 2016], I was in a distorted state of mind, and it took my hand and calmed me. 'We won’t look back, and if we don’t, we won’t be lost.' It told me to breathe into the present moment and look toward the future, and during this past year of stillness and reflection, it reminded me to do that again, like a meditation. Gardens evolve and change and are always growing. In my garden, the plants return, some pruned back, some overgrown, but they are never exactly the same as the year before. Owen’s arrangement for this song details all the blossoms and thorns blowing about together in the wind - new shoots and old shapes making themselves known to each other in magical ways. I feel so very fortunate to bring this song to another season in bloom."

Basia is touring in 2022 in Europe, the UK, and Canada, including shows supporting Mt. Joy. See all dates below.

Basia Bulat The Garden Tracklist

1. The Garden

2. Infamous

3. Heart Of My Own

4. The Shore

5. I Was A Daughter

6. Go On

7. Tall Tall Shadow

8. The Pilgriming Vine

9. Windflowers

10. Fables

11. Already Forgiven

12. Love Is At The End Of The World

13. Lupins

14. In The Name Of

15. Are You in Love?

16. Good Advice

BASIA BULAT: 2022 TOUR

02/28 – Munich, DE @ Milla

03/01 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/03 – Vienna, AT @ b72

03/05 – Warsaw, PL @ BARdzo Bardzo

03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz

03/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

03/11 – Oslo, NO @ Krøsset

03/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

03/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

03/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Käkken

03/17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar Botanique

03/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

03/19 – Paris, FR @ 1999

03/21 – London, UK @ Omeara

03/22 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ YES (The Basement)

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ History *

04/04 – Toronto, ON @ History *

04/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *

04/06 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theater *

04/13 – St. Davids, ON @ Ravine Vineyard

04/14 – Paris, ON @ DT Concert Series

*Supporting Mt. Joy