Basia Bulat announces orchestral LP (hear “The Garden” arranged by Owen Pallett)
Basia Bulat is giving songs from throughout her discography an orchestral reimagining on a new album, The Garden, due out digitally on February 25 and with a physical release to follow on March 25, via Secret City. Owen Pallett, Paul Frith, and Zou Zou Robidoux contributed string arrangements to the 16 songs, which were produced by Basia and Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Beirut). See the cover art and tracklist below.
The first single is "The Garden," from 2016's Good Advice, given a lush and majestic rework with Owen's arrangements. Watch the video, directed by Mel Fuentes, below.
"This past year, I let myself slow down, dig in the dirt, take root, and look at what memories and melodies came springing back to me in the garden after many years on the road," Basia says. "When I wrote 'The Garden' [in 2016], I was in a distorted state of mind, and it took my hand and calmed me. 'We won’t look back, and if we don’t, we won’t be lost.' It told me to breathe into the present moment and look toward the future, and during this past year of stillness and reflection, it reminded me to do that again, like a meditation. Gardens evolve and change and are always growing. In my garden, the plants return, some pruned back, some overgrown, but they are never exactly the same as the year before. Owen’s arrangement for this song details all the blossoms and thorns blowing about together in the wind - new shoots and old shapes making themselves known to each other in magical ways. I feel so very fortunate to bring this song to another season in bloom."
Basia is touring in 2022 in Europe, the UK, and Canada, including shows supporting Mt. Joy. See all dates below.
Basia Bulat The Garden Tracklist
1. The Garden
2. Infamous
3. Heart Of My Own
4. The Shore
5. I Was A Daughter
6. Go On
7. Tall Tall Shadow
8. The Pilgriming Vine
9. Windflowers
10. Fables
11. Already Forgiven
12. Love Is At The End Of The World
13. Lupins
14. In The Name Of
15. Are You in Love?
16. Good Advice
BASIA BULAT: 2022 TOUR
02/28 – Munich, DE @ Milla
03/01 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/03 – Vienna, AT @ b72
03/05 – Warsaw, PL @ BARdzo Bardzo
03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz
03/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar
03/11 – Oslo, NO @ Krøsset
03/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
03/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
03/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Käkken
03/17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar Botanique
03/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs
03/19 – Paris, FR @ 1999
03/21 – London, UK @ Omeara
03/22 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
03/25 – Manchester, UK @ YES (The Basement)
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ History *
04/04 – Toronto, ON @ History *
04/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *
04/06 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theater *
04/13 – St. Davids, ON @ Ravine Vineyard
04/14 – Paris, ON @ DT Concert Series
*Supporting Mt. Joy