Basilica Hudson celebrates 10th anniversary with Circuit des Yeux, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe & more

Hudson, NY arts space Basilica Hudson has teamed up with The Creative Independent for Basilica SoundBath: A Belated 10-Year Anniversary Fundraiser and Performance, which happens Saturday, October 23 and celebrates the (belated) anniversary of the venue, which opened in 2010.

The lineup features Circuit des Yeux (solo), Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Samer Ghadry, and an "interlude" performed by Elvis Perkins. Both Circuit des Yeux and Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe had been booked for Basilica SoundScape 2021, which was cancelled due to COVID concerns.

For safety reasons, the event will be held at approximately 15% capacity, proof of vaccination is required, and masks are required when not seated to eat or drink. Tickets are on sale now.

Circuit des Yeux's new album -io comes out next week (10/22) via Matador. Watch a video from that below.