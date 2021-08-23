Basilica Soundscape cancels 2021 edition due to COVID

Basilica Soundscape was set to return in 2021 at a new location at PS1 Chatham, NY on September 17 and 18, but the festival has now been cancelled because of COVID concerns. A statement from organizers reads:

With heavy hearts, we write to inform you that Basilica Hudson has made the impossibly difficult, though necessary, decision to cancel Basilica SoundScape 2021. This was not an easy conclusion to come to, but ultimately one done out of caution to prioritize the safety of our beloved artists, team and you — our cherished audience.

Over the last month, we have been wary of the extent to which COVID-19 is reemerging with new variants and breakthrough cases. Furthermore, one of our SoundScape artists, William Basinski, has recently decided to cancel his entire fall tour due to increasing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Simultaneously, our food vendors and various tech and photo staff have had to withdraw due to COVID related obstacles, which does not bode well for an event that typically provides our audience and partners with a hospitable, immersive environment that embodies the ease and magic of Basilica SoundScape.

It is for these reasons that Basilica Hudson feels it is best to cancel Basilica SoundScape at PS21 this September. Full refunds for ticket purchases and camping passes will be automatically issued.