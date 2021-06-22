Basilica Soundscape moving locations, 2021 lineup ft Moor Mother, Circuit Des Yeux, more

Basilica Soundscape returns after a pandemic break last year, and with its return it also moves locations. The 2021 edition happens September 17 & 18 at PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, NY. With the pandemic still a factor, capacity will be limited to 500 people per day. The initial lineup has been announced: Moor Mother, William Basinski, Circuit Des Yeux, and Tomberlin, with more additions still to come.

They've also announced that Ridgewood venue H0l0, who is presenting the fest in collaboration with Basilica Hudson and The Creative Independent, will "curate a series of ambient after parties as well as a maze-like visual art installation" (for those who remember the "You Are Here" festival, aka The Maze, this is that).

Here's a little more on the 2021 edition from the festival:

In keeping with its reputation as “the anti-festival,” Basilica SoundScape will continue to push the boundaries of how attendees traditionally experience festival-going, this year welcoming headliners as Artists In Residence to collaborate and create musical sets unique to Basilica SoundScape. With the complete schedule still to be announced, the Artists in Residence will be the core to the weekend and perform both Friday and Saturday evening, offering site-specific inspired work as other local musicians and poets flesh out the rest of the programming. Basilica SoundScape aims to foster an environment that encourages these artists to tap into true creative freedom without limits and to immerse themselves in a weekend in Upstate NY.

Tickets and camping passes for Basilica Soundscape 2021 are on sale now.