Bat Fangs announce new album ‘Queen of My World,’ share video for title track

Bat Fangs, the duo of guitarist/vocalist Betsy Wright (Ex Hex) and drummer Laura King (of Speed Stick and Mac MacCaughn's band) will follow their very fun 2018 self-titled debut with their sophomore album Queen of My World on October 29 via Don Giovanni Records (pre-order). The title track is out now, and like Bat Fangs' debut, it finds the duo putting a modern punky spin on the riffy, anthemic sounds of '80s hair metal. The song is an earworm, and Bat Fangs do it with serious conviction. It also comes with an equally nostalgia-inducing video that you can check out below.

Tracklist

1. Action

2. Queen of My World

3. Talk Tough

4. Lightning Hand

5. Psychic Eye

6. Third Eye Vision

7. Supernatural

8. In the Water

9. Into the Weave