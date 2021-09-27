Bat Fangs share “Action” from upcoming album, touring this fall

Bat Fangs, the duo of guitarist/vocalist Betsy Wright (Ex Hex) and drummer Laura King (of Speed Stick and Mac McCaughan's band), have shared another track from their upcoming sophomore album, Queen of My World. Another big riff monster, "Action" references the Flamin' Groovies and also contains massive "whoas" right out of Def Leppard's Hysteria. Listen to that below.

You can catch Bat Fangs on tour this fall, including dates in DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Union Pool on 11/17 with Beech Creeps), Baltimore, Carrboro, and Harrisonburg, VA. All dates are listed below.

Queen of My World will be out October 29 via Don Giovanni Records.

Bat Fangs - 2021 Tour Dates

Oct 16 - Washington DC - Slash Run w/Thelma and The Sleaze

Nov 16 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

Nov 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

Nov 18 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's

Nov 19 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar (Upstairs)

Nov 20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Backroom)

Dec 16 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony w/Darkest Hour

Dec 17 - Washington, DC - Black Cat w/Darkest Hour