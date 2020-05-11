Bat for Lashes announces livestream concert

Bat for Lashes wrapped up her North American tour supporting her 2019 album Lost Girls before the coronavirus pandemic really took hold, and if you missed her then, or you want to see her again, you're in luck. She's announced that she'll be doing a livestreamed show on Saturday, May 16 at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PDT). Tickets are on sale now, and here's a little more from Natasha Khan about it:

Hi everyone, I am very pleased to announce that this Saturday the 16th May, I will be performing a special live streamed Bat For Lashes show from LA! ✨

I’ll be playing lots of the old Bat For Lashes songs that you might not have heard for a while, and I’m excited to be able reach all the places that I wasn’t able to get to with my tours this time around.

Tickets are on sale now from the link below, with times (1.30pm LA/ 9.30pm UK) and more information, if you buy a ticket, you will have access to the livestream for 24 hours after the performance so no one will miss out whatever time zone you are on.

I can’t wait to see you there, love Natasha x

https://batforlashes.veeps.com/stream/schedule