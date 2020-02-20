Bat for Lashes played Town Hall (pics, video, setlist)

Bat for Lashes is in the midst of an intimate North American tour supporting her 2019 album Lost Girls, and she stopped in NYC on Wednesday night (2/19) for a show at Town Hall. Natasha Khan said she was feeling a little under the weather, but you wouldn't have known it from how great she sounded, down to the expertly balanced sound mix from previous collaborator and producer Head. Switching back and forth between her guitar and synths, Natasha played much of Lost Girls, as well as a handful of older tracks and the covers she's been performing lately: Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work," Cyndi Lauper's "I Drove All Night," and Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer." See her setlist, and some fan-taken videos of the set, below, and check out pictures from Wednesday night's show in the gallery above.

Bat for Lashes has just one date left on her North American tour, on Saturday in Toronto.

Setlist: Bat for Lashes @ Town Hall, 2/19/2020

Kids in the Dark

The Hunger

Mountains

Feel for You

Jasmine

Joe's Dream

Boys of Summer (Don Henley cover)

Close Encounters

Daniel

Horse and I

Laura

Encore:

Moon and Moon

This Woman's Work (Kate Bush cover)

I Drove All Night (Cyndi Lauper cover)

photos by P Squared