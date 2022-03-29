Battles, Quicksand & Slam Section played Max Fish party at ZeroSpace (pics)

Lower East Side bar Max Fish closed its Orchard St location in 2020 because of Covid (after closing its original location in 2013), and while they're looking for a new location, that hasn't materialized yet. They did return on Saturday (3/26) for a pop-up event at ZeroSpace in Brooklyn, however. The lighting design was produced by 4wall Entertainment and Ben Danielowski, in partnership with ZeroSpace, and the interior was decked with Max Fish art and fixtures, including the famous backlit "melting Julio Iglesias" poster, their pool table and pinball machines. The party also had Max Fish bartenders pouring drinks, and more, all contributing to a '90s style warehouse vibe.

There was also live music, from three bands with members who could be found regularly at Max Fish: long-running math rock freaks Battles, hardcore legends Quicksand (who debuted a new song during their set), and local punks Slam Section. See pictures from the whole night by Ryan Muir below.

Next for Battles are some headlining dates, followed by a tour with Primus, which includes NYC-area shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on May 20, Montclair's Wellmont Theater on May 21, and Long Island's Paramount on May 22.

For Quicksand,this was Sergio's first show since recently announcing he had left the Deftones. Their only upcoming show at the moment is Furnace Fest in September.