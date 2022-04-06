Bauhaus add lots more North American dates to 2022 tour

After a two-year delay Bauhaus will finally be heading out on their North American tour and they've just added a lot more shows happening in September. New dates include Toronto, Philadelphia, DC, Boston, New Haven, Detroit, Minneapolis, Dallas, Houston and Atlanta.

Those surround Bauhaus' two shows at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on September 8 & 9.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Bauhaus recently released new song "Drink the New Wine."

Bauhaus - 2022 Tour Dates

May 14 - Cruel World Festival (Pasadena, CA)

May 15 - Cruel World Festival (Pasadena, CA)

May 17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland,OR)

May 19 - Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA)

May 21 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA)

May 22 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA)

May 25 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)

May 27 - The Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ)

June 4 - Primavera (Barcelona, ES)

June 6 - Alcatraz (Milan, IT)

June 8 - Release Festival (Athens, GR)

August 4 - W Festival (Oostend, BE)

August 22 - Zitadelle Spandau (Berlin, DE)

August 28 - EDP Vilar de Mouros (Vilar de Mouros, PT)

Sept. 6 - History (Toronto, ON)

Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 10 - The Met (Philadelphia, PA)

Sept. 12 - Anthem (Washington, DC)

Sept. 13 - MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA)

Sept. 14 - College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT)

Sept. 16 - Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI)

Sept. 18 - Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN)

Sept. 20 - Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX)

Sept. 21 - 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

Sept. 23 - Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)