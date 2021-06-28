Bauhaus add second Brooklyn show

Goth icons Bauhaus will be in Brooklyn this fall and they've just announced a second show happening November 3 at Kings Theatre. Tickets for that show go on sale Wednesday, June 30 at 10 AM Eastern.

There are still limited tickets available for Bauhaus' 11/2 Kings Theatre show as well.

Bauhaus play Mexico City and London before their Brooklyn shows, and are also playing both days of L.A.'s Cruel World fest next year. All dates are listed below.

Pick up Bauhaus' classic 1980 debut album, In the Flat Field, in the BrooklynVegan shop.

BAUHAUS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Oct 23 & 24, 2021 - Fronton - Mexico City

Oct 30, 2021 - Alexandra Palace, London

Nov 2, 2021 - Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

Nov 2, 2021 - Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

May 14, 2022 - Cruel World Fest, Los Angeles

May 15, 2022 - Cruel World Fest, Los Angeles

--

Classic Goth's 13 Greatest Albums