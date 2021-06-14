Bauhaus announce new tour dates, including NYC with BrooklynVegan presale

Goth icons Bauhaus are in the process of rescheduling their reunion tour that was originally supposed to have happened in summer and fall 2020. They've announced a new NYC show at Brooklyn's King's Theatre on November 2.

Tickets for Kings Theatre go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday (6/17) from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

Bauhaus also play London and Mexico City before the Brooklyn show,and L.A.'s rescheduled Cruel World fest in May, 2022. All dates are listed below.

In other news, Peter Murphy has been reissuing his solo catalogue on vinyl.

BAUHAUS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Oct 23 & 24, 2021 - Fronton - Mexico City

Oct 30, 2021 - Alexandra Palace, London

Nov 2, 2021 - Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

May 14, 2022 - Cruel World Fest, Los Angeles

--

