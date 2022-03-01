Bauhaus announce West Coast dates & rescheduled NYC shows

Bauhaus are playing Pasadena, CA's Cruel World festival in May, and afterwards they'll play a few West Coast shows, hitting Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver and Tempe, AZ.

The band have also rescheduled their NYC shows, which were postponed multiple times, most recently to November of 2022, to September 8 & 9 at Kings Theatre.

Tickets for all just announced shows go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time. Tickets for the Kings Theatre shows are on sale now and previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Bauhaus - 2022 Tour Dates

May 14 & 15 - Cruel World Fest (Pasadena, CA)

May 17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland,OR)

May 20 - Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA)

May 22 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA)

May 25 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)

May 27 - The Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ)

Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

