Bauhaus cancel North American shows as Peter Murphy enters rehab

Bauhaus were scheduled to tour North America in September, but those dates have now been cancelled as vocalist Peter Murphy enters rehab. The band has shared a new statement, which reads:

It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in North America have been canceled for the remainder of the year. Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being. Please contact your point of purchase regarding ticket refunds.

The cancelled dates, which you can see below, included Riot Fest and two Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre.

Bauhaus previously postponed dates of their Spring US tour due to an "unforeseen medical issue not associated with COVID-19" back in May.

BAUHAUS: 2022 CANCELLED DATES

Sept. 6 - History (Toronto, ON)

Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 10 - The Met (Philadelphia, PA)

Sept. 12 - Anthem (Washington, DC)

Sept. 13 - MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA)

Sept. 14 - College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT)

Sept. 16 - Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI)

Sept. 17 - Riot Fest (Chicago, IL)

Sept. 18 - Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN)

Sept. 20 - Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX)

Sept. 21 - 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

Sept. 23 - Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)

Sept. 26 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)

Sept. 29 - Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)

