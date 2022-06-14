Bauhaus expand September tour, add new L.A. show and rescheduled Denver date

Bauhaus had to cancel the last two dates of their spring tour -- Denver and Tempe, AZ -- due to an "unforeseen medical issue." The band have announced a new Denver show, happening at The Mission Ballroom on 9/26, which is at the end of their September tour. Previously purchased tickets are still valid and tickets are still available. Unfortunately, the Tempe show has been canceled.

They've also added a Los Angeles show at the Greek Theatre on 9/29, and tickets for that go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM. The September tour also includes Riot Fest in Chicago and two Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on September 8 & 9. All dates are listed below.

BAUHAUS - 2022 TOUR DATES

August 19 - 02 Academy (London, UK)

August 24 - W Festival (Oostend, BE)

August 22 - Zitadelle Spandau (Berlin, DE)

August 27 - EDP Vilar de Mouros (Vilar de Mouros, PT)

Sept. 6 - History (Toronto, ON)

Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 10 - The Met (Philadelphia, PA)

Sept. 12 - Anthem (Washington, DC)

Sept. 13 - MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA)

Sept. 14 - College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT)

Sept. 16 - Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI)

Sept. 17 - Riot Fest (Chicago, IL)

Sept. 18 - Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN)

Sept. 20 - Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX)

Sept. 21 - 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

Sept. 23 - Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)

Sept. 26 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)

Sept. 29 - Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)

--

Classic Goth's 13 Greatest Albums