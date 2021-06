Tickets for the Bauhaus show at Kings Theatre are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM to 10 PM. Use password BVBOWERY.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10 AM.

Bauhaus also have dates in London and Mexico City this year and are scheduled to play L.A.'s Cruel World Festival in 2022. Dates are here.

--

