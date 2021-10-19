Bauhaus postpone Brooklyn shows due to visa issues

Back in December of 2019, goth icons Bauhaus announced they'd continue their reunion with an NYC show in June of 2020 at Radio City Music Hall. That show was, of course, cancelled because of COVID, and rescheduled for a pair of November 2021 dates at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Now those dates have also been postponed, but for a different reason -- visa issues.

"Due to Visa issues the upcoming Bauhaus shows at Kings Theatre on November 2nd & 3rd are postponed," a message on Peter Murphy's social media reads. "Hold on to your tickets as new dates announced soon. Tickets originally purchased will be honored for new dates or refunds available at point of purchase."

Stay tuned for new dates.

Earlier this year, guitarist Daniel Ash said that Bauhaus' tour probably wouldn't happen until 2022. Will his prediction come true? Stay tuned.

--

Classic Goth's 13 Greatest Albums