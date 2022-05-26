Bauhaus postpone remaining dates of Spring US tour due to illness
Bauhaus canceled Wednesday night's (5/25) show in Denver just before doors were set to open, and they've also canceled Friday's (5/27) show in Tempe, which is the last of their US dates that began at Pasadena's two-day Cruel World Festival. The band's statement:
Unfortunately due to unforeseen medical issue not associated with COVID-19, Bauhaus is sadly unable to perform tomorrow's show (Friday, May 27th) at the Marquee Theater in Tempe, AZ.
They are actively working to find a new date to reschedule the show as well as last night's Denver, CO show which was also postponed.
Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.
The next date on Bauhaus' reunion tour schedule is Barcelona's Primavera Sound on June 4, and they'll be back this fall for more North American dates, including two shows at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on September 8 & 9.