Bauhaus postpone remaining dates of Spring US tour due to illness

Bauhaus canceled Wednesday night's (5/25) show in Denver just before doors were set to open, and they've also canceled Friday's (5/27) show in Tempe, which is the last of their US dates that began at Pasadena's two-day Cruel World Festival. The band's statement:

Unfortunately due to unforeseen medical issue not associated with COVID-19, Bauhaus is sadly unable to perform tomorrow's show (Friday, May 27th) at the Marquee Theater in Tempe, AZ.

They are actively working to find a new date to reschedule the show as well as last night's Denver, CO show which was also postponed.

Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.