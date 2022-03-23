Bauhaus release “Drink the New Wine,” their first new music in 14 years

Bauhaus have released their first new music in 14 years, a single titled "Drink the New Wine." (Their last record was 2008's Go Away White.) As the band explain, they recorded it during lockdown using the "Exquisite Corpse" method (very appropriate) where Peter Murphy, David J, Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins each added their parts remotely without hearing what all of what the other members had done:

“Drink The New Wine” was recorded last year during lockdown with the four members sharing audio files. The track employs the Surrealists’ ‘Exquisite Corpse’ device whereby each artist adds to the piece without seeing what the others have done. Bauhaus have used this technique in the past to great effect. The title refers to the very first Cadavre exquis’ drawing rendered by André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert and Yves Tanguy which included words which when strung together made up the sentence, ‘Le cadavre exquis boiara le vin nouveau’ (‘The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine.”) For the recording, the four musicians each had one minute and eight tracks at their disposal plus a shared sixty seconds plus four tracks for a composite at the end. All done without hearing what the others had laid down. The only common link being a prerecorded beat courtesy of Kevin. The final playback came as synchronistic revelation.

"Drink the Wine" is pretty good! It's in the same dubby tradition as Bauhaus' "She's in Parties" (or Tones on Tails' "Lions"). Listen below.

Bauhaus' rescheduled tour kicks off at Pasadena's Cruel World fest in May and includes two Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on September 8 & 9. All dates are listed below.

Bauhaus - 2022 Tour Dates

May 14 & 15 - Cruel World Fest (Pasadena, CA)

May 17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland,OR)

May 20 - Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA)

May 22 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA)

May 25 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)

May 27 - The Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ)

Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)