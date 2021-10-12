Baxter Dury announces best of LP ‘Mr Maserati,’ shares new single “D.O.A.”

“I don’t really think I warrant a ‘best of’ album,” says Baxter Dury, but with the 20th anniversary of his debut single, "Oscar Brown," being this year, and six albums under his belt, it'd not unwarranted, either. The album is titled Mr. Maserati -- a line from his single "Miami" -- and will be out December 3 via Heavenly, featuring songs from throughout Baxter's 20-year career. It's a tight, 12-song collection, including "Oscar Brown," "Miami," and more, but not all his singles (2004 single "Francesca's Party" is notably absent).

The album also includes a brand new track, "D.O.A.," which Baxter made with his son, Kosmo, and incorporates some new hip hop influences he picked up during lockdown. “It’s a kind of provincial nod to the music I got into over lockdown because Kosmo was playing it – Frank Ocean and Tyler the Creator and Kendrick Lamar. I became obsessed. They’re embracing everything – sexuality, politics, all of it – and I find that inspiring. So D.O.A. is me trying to move towards some of that without ever trying to sound like it’s appropriated. You need to be very careful to not be a knob by thinking you are something you're not.”

You can definitely feel those new influences, but they're well within the sonic universe Baxter has created over his most recent three albums. You can check out the "D.O.A." video, directed by Tom Beard, below.

Baxter also recently released a memoir, Chaise Longue, a warts-and-all look at his youth growing up with famous father Ian Dury, that is terrific.

If you're in the UK, Baxter is playing a few dates in November. Those are listed below.

Baxter Dury - Mr. Maserati tracklist

1. Miami

2. I'm Not Your Dog

3. Leak At The Disco

4. Cocaine Man

5. Palm Trees

6. Oi

7. Oscar Brown

8. Claire

9. Other Men's Girls

10. Carla's Got A Boyfriend

11. Prince of Tears

12. D.O.A.

Baxter Dury - 2021 Tour Dates

02 Nov - Marble Factory Bristol, United Kingdom

03 Nov - London Forum London, United Kingdom

04 Nov - O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom

05 Nov - Mutations Festival Brighton, United Kingdom