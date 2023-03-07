Baxter Dury announces new album, shares “Aylesbury Boy” video

Baxter Dury has announced his seventh solo album, I Thought I Was Better Than You, which will be out June 2 via Heavenly. He made it with producer Paul White (Danny Brown, Charli XCX) and the album features contributions from Eska and JGrrey, along with longtime collaborator Madeline Hart.

The first single from the album is "Aylesbury Boy," a nice and grimy track featuring gritty drums, funky bass and Baxter's signature marble-mouth delivery in his thick London accent alongside JGrrey and Hart. “This song is about coming from one place and arriving at another without fitting in to either, and I think of these people like characters from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.”

You can watch the devilish video below.

Baxter Dury - I Thought I Was Better Than You

I Thought I Was Better Than You:

1. So Much Money

2. Aylesbury Boy

3. Celebrate Me

4. Leon

5. Crashes

6. Sincere

7. Pale White Nissan

8. Shadow

9. Crowded Rooms

10. Glows