Bay Area hardcore band Spy announce debut LP, share “Big Man” (exclusive multi-color vinyl)

Bay Area hardcore band Spy have been rapidly rising since forming in 2020. They've released two EPs (2020's Service Weapon and 2021's Habitual Offender) and a split with Maniac, and they've built up a reputation as an intense live band, and now they've announced their first full-length, Satisfaction, due June 2 via Triple B Records. It's got 10 songs, and the first taste is the grimy, gnarly, under-two-minute hardcore of "Big Man." Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. No Redeeming Value

2. Surveilled

3. Carceral Attitude

4. Koniec

5. Do What I Can

6. Pay No Mind

7. Not For Me

8. Wrong Place Wrong Time

9. Big Man

10. Hidden In Plain Sight