Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown, dead at 65

Leslie McKeown, frontman for '70s glam/glitter superstars Bay City Rollers, died on Tuesday at age 65. No cause of death has been announced, but the family said it was sudden. The news was shared via Bay City Rollers' Facebook: "We are saddened by the news of Leslie McKeown’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Peko and his son Jubei, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Leslie."

Best-known in America for "Saturday Night" (which the Ramones tip a hat to on "Blitzkrieg Bop") "Money Honey," and "I Only Want to Be with You," The Bay City Rollers were full-on teen sensations abroad, with 10 singles cracking the UK Top 10 between 1971 and 1975, and Les led the band through their entire golden period. The band reformed with Les at the front again in 2015, and continued touring as Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers into 2020.

Rest in peace, Les. Watch videos of Bay City Rollers in their glammy prime, as well as an hour-long documentary about them, below.

Former BCR bassist Ian Mitchell died last September.