Bayside announce tour with I Am The Avalanche and Koyo, release ‘The Red EP’

Bayside have announced a headlining tour, and it's an all New York/Long Island emo affair with fellow vets I Am the Avalanche and newer torch-carriers Koyo. Bayside writes, “We wanted to go out and do some places that are a little smaller than what we’ve been doing the last few years. We really cut our teeth in a lot of these venues and we can’t wait to get back to some of them for the first time in ages.” The 'Just Like Home' tour kicks of in February 2023. Tickets are on sale on Friday (10/21), with VIP packages available now. All dates below.

The tour stops in NYC on March 8 at Le Poisson Rouge and in Jersey City on March 12 at White Eagle Hall.

Bayside also just released The Red EP via Hopeless Records. Listen to all three tracks, and check out the tracklist and artwork, below.

Bayside The Red EP loading...

The Red EP Track Listing:

1. Strangest Faces

2. Good Advice

3. Just Like Home

Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, Koyo 2023 Tour loading...

Bayside -- 2022-2023 Tour Dates

10/22-23 – Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 – Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival

2/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

2/11 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

2/12 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage *

2/14 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater *

2/15 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden AMP *

2/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

2/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

2/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

2/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

2/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

2/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

2/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

2/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *

2/26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

2/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Th Rave *

3/1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

3/3 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

3/4 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

3/5 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

3/7 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

3/8 – New York, NY @ LPR *

3/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

3/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

3/12 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

* = with I Am The Avalanche and Koyo