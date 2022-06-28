Bayside release cover of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” to benefit The Trevor Project

Emo vets Bayside have released a cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" for Pride Month, with all proceeds from streams going to The Trevor Project, which "focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth." The band says:

As Pride Month comes to a close we want everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to know that you have our love and support not only this month but every month. To celebrate and show our support we recently recorded one of our favorite songs, ‘Rainbow’ by Kacey Musgraves. We are donating all royalties from downloads and streaming to The Trevor Project which assists in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for the community. Everyone deserves to be safe, loved, and seen for the person that they are.

It's a lovely cover and you can hear it below.

Bayside, who recently released the new original single "Strangest Faces" ahead of their tour with Thrice and Anxious, also have more tour dates coming up, including Long Island's Great South Bay Festival, a few shows with Pinkshift and Save Face, and appearances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and When We Were Young. All dates are listed below.

Bayside -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/7 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Festival

7/8 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen*

7/9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27*

7/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

9/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/22-23 – Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 – Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival

* - w/ Pinkshift, Save Face