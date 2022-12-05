BBC reveals Sound of 2023 longlist

As the 2022 year-end lists roll in, the BBC revealed its longlist for the Sound of 2023, and it includes Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake, London R&B girl group FLO, fast-rising electronic star Fred again.., soulful breakbeat electronic artist Nia Archives, UK belter Cat Burns, bluesy trio Gabriels, art pop duo piri & tommy, indie singer/songwriter Rachel Chinouriri, and alt-pop acts Biig Piig and Dylan.

Learn more about the BBC Sound of 2023 poll here. The winner will be revealed in early 2023.

The 2022 BBC Sound of winner was PinkPantheress.