BBC Sound of 2021 longlist revealed

The longlist for the BBC Sound of 2021 has been revealed, and it includes Coventry-via-Gambia rapper Pa Salieu, London rapper (and Missy Elliott collaborator) Bree Runway, rapper/singer Berwyn, Norwegian alt-pop artist Girl In Red, drill rapper (and Stormzy collaborator) Dutchavelli, neo-soul singer Greentea Peng, pop-R&B singer Griff, alt-pop artist Holly Humberstone, Wigan indie rockers The Lathums, and pop-indie artist Alfie Templeman.

The BBC says that the list was "compiled by a panel of 161 industry experts, including former nominees Billie Eilish and Stormzy." The top five will be revealed from January 3 to January 7.

The 2020 winner was Celeste. Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, HAIM, Michael Kiwanuka, Ellie Goulding, 50 Cent, Corinne Bailey Rae, and others.

Watch videos of some of the artists on the 2021 longlist

above photos: Pa Salieu by Rosie Matheson / Bree Runway by Lusha Alic / girl in red by Isak Jenssen