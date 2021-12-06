BBC’s Sound of 2022 longlist

While everyone is releasing their Best of 2021 lists, the BBC is looking to next year, having just released the longlist for its annual The Sound Of award. Among those vying for the prize are Wet Leg (who are in NYC this week), Baby Queen (who will be on tour with Olivia Rodrigo next year), Priya Ragu (who will be playing NYC and L.A. in March), Yard Act, Tems, and more. Check out the full longlist below.

This year's long list was voted on by a panel of 133 industry experts, including DJs, journalists, and festival bookers, as well as fellow artists like Elton John, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, and Jorja Smith. The Sound of 2022 winner will be announced January 6.

The Sound of 2021 winner was Pa Salieu.

BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022 longlist:

Baby Queen

Central Cee

ENNY

Lola Young

Mimi Webb

PinkPantheress

Priya Ragu

Tems

Wet Leg

Yard Act