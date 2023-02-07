BC Camplight announces new album ‘The Last Rotation of Earth,’ shares title track

BC Camplight is back with new album The Last Rotation of Earth, which will be out May 12 via Bella Union. It's his first since 2020's great Shortly After Takeoff. The album was made after a breakup of a nine-year relationship that caused Brian "BC" Christinzio to scrap most of the album and start again. He calls it “more cinematic, sophisticated and nuanced than anything I’ve done before."

“This is not a story of victory,” Christinzio says. “It is a document created in the shadow of incredible darkness. One from which the creator hadn't planned on escaping, and still doesn't. Hence the title of the album. It is the result of an illness that I've battled my whole life. It isn't something that the world has done to me. It's the world I live in and it's no one's fault.”

Brian has shared the album's melodic, spacey title track, that drops listeners into the eye of his storm. “For the first time since I arrived in Manchester,” Christinzio says, “I thought, why am I here? I came to find my music, and to find her, and she’s gone. I do everything in my power not to be dramatic, but I didn’t want to be alive anymore. So, I imagined what your last day on earth would be like. Though the lyrics are often quite sweet, like appreciating the looks that strangers give each other, from the perspective of a guy soaking up every last bit of life.”

Watch the "The Last Rotation of Earth" lyric video and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

attachment-bc camplight last rotation of earth loading...

The Last Rotation Of Earth:

1. The Last Rotation Of Earth

2. The Movie

3. It Never Rains In Manchester

4. Kicking Up A Fuss

5. She’s Gone Cold

6. Fear Life In A Dozen Years

7. Going Out On A Low Note

8. I’m Ugly

9. The Mourning