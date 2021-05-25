BC Camplight shares new single “I’m Alright in the World”
BC Camplight is back with his first new music since last year's great Shortly After Takeoff. "I'm Alright in the World" is a mellow, uplifting anthem that doesn't drown you in treacle. "This song title is taken from a mantra I've used for years to bring myself down from my emotional boiling point," says Brian "BC" Christinzio. "I turned the mantra into a song and for the first time in my career I've created something that speaks to me, reminding me to breathe and be alright in the world… even if that world is on fire."
You can watch the video for "I'm Alright in the World," and listen to b-side "I Can Almost See My Mind from Here," below.
You can catch BC Camplight on tour in the UK and Europe in 2021 and 2022. All tour dates are listed below.
