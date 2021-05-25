BC Camplight shares new single “I’m Alright in the World”

BC Camplight is back with his first new music since last year's great Shortly After Takeoff. "I'm Alright in the World" is a mellow, uplifting anthem that doesn't drown you in treacle. "This song title is taken from a mantra I've used for years to bring myself down from my emotional boiling point," says Brian "BC" Christinzio. "I turned the mantra into a song and for the first time in my career I've created something that speaks to me, reminding me to breathe and be alright in the world… even if that world is on fire."

You can watch the video for "I'm Alright in the World," and listen to b-side "I Can Almost See My Mind from Here," below.

You can catch BC Camplight on tour in the UK and Europe in 2021 and 2022. All tour dates are listed below.

BC CAMPLIGHT - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

2021

23rd July – Standon – Standon Calling Festival

14th August – Stirling – Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival

21st August – Crickhowell – Green Man Festival

27th/28th August – Moseley – Beyond The Tracks

1st October – Ipswich – Sound City Festival

2nd October – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

6th October – Hull – Social

9th October – Reading – Are You Listening Festival

22nd October – Stone-on-Trent – The Sugarmill

26th October – Exeter – Phoenix

27th October – Cardiff – The Globe

28th October – Southsea – Wedgewood Rooms

30th October – Kendal – Brewery Arts Centre

17th November – Brighton – The Old Market

18th November – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

27th November – Edinburgh – The Great Eastern

8th December – Manchester – O2 Ritz

2022:

14th January – Belfast – Black Box

15th January – Dublin – Grand Social

29th March – Bristol – Trinity Centre

30th March – Birmingham – Glee Club

31st March – Newcastle – Student Union

1st April – Glasgow – Saint Luke’s