bdrmm sign to Rock Action, announce new LP & tour, share “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood”

UK shoegazers bdrmm have announced new album I Don't Know, which will be their first album for Mogwai's Rock Action Records and out June 30. "After touring with Mogwai and forming such a close relationship with them, we feel blessed to have been invited to work with them and their team," say the band about their new label home. "To be on the same label as Arab Strap too? I mean, say no more..”

The first single is "It's Just A Bit Of Blood" which really shows off bdrmm's way with dynamics, taking us from dreamy post-rock to driving punk and back. It's been a regular in their setlist for a while. "The more we played it, the more it dawned on us it was becoming something special, and an integral part of our set," says frontman Ryan Smith. "Lyrically, it stems from my recent mental health awareness. I’d become depressed and very socially anxious, I really felt like I had changed and didn’t know who I was. I am lucky enough to be surrounded by three of my brothers within this band - one literally by blood - and have always been able to be myself with them. It’s about realising what you have and remembering that when you can’t see it." Watch the video below.

The band have UK dates lined up for the spring and fall and all those are listed below.

I Don't Know:

1. Alps

2. Be Careful

3. It's Just A Bit Of Blood

4. We Fall Apart

5. Advertisement One

6. Hidden Cinema

7. Pulling Stitches

8. A Final Movement

BDRMM - 2023 TOUR DATES

June

Wednesday 28th - Hull - Adelphi

Thursday 29th - Hull - Adelphi

Friday 30th - Leeds - Jumbo Records

July

Saturday 1st - London - Rough Trade East

Sunday 2nd - Brighton - Resident Records

Monday 3rd - Bristol - Rough Trade

Tuesday 4th - Nottingham - Rough Trade

Wednesday 5th - Monorail - Glasgow

November

Friday 12th - Glasgow - Stereo

Monday 13th - Birmingham - The Hare and Hounds

Tuesday 14th - Salford - The White Hotel

Wednesday 15th - Nottingham - Bodega

Thursday 16th - Leeds - Stylus

Saturday 18th - Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach

Sunday 19th - Bristol - Thekla

Monday 20th - London - Scala

Wednesday 22nd - Cambridge - Mash

Thursday 23rd - Bedford - Esquires

Friday 24th - Brighton - Patterns

Sunday 26th - Dublin - The Button Factory