bdrmm sign to Rock Action, announce new LP & tour, share “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood”
UK shoegazers bdrmm have announced new album I Don't Know, which will be their first album for Mogwai's Rock Action Records and out June 30. "After touring with Mogwai and forming such a close relationship with them, we feel blessed to have been invited to work with them and their team," say the band about their new label home. "To be on the same label as Arab Strap too? I mean, say no more..”
The first single is "It's Just A Bit Of Blood" which really shows off bdrmm's way with dynamics, taking us from dreamy post-rock to driving punk and back. It's been a regular in their setlist for a while. "The more we played it, the more it dawned on us it was becoming something special, and an integral part of our set," says frontman Ryan Smith. "Lyrically, it stems from my recent mental health awareness. I’d become depressed and very socially anxious, I really felt like I had changed and didn’t know who I was. I am lucky enough to be surrounded by three of my brothers within this band - one literally by blood - and have always been able to be myself with them. It’s about realising what you have and remembering that when you can’t see it." Watch the video below.
The band have UK dates lined up for the spring and fall and all those are listed below.
I Don't Know:
1. Alps
2. Be Careful
3. It's Just A Bit Of Blood
4. We Fall Apart
5. Advertisement One
6. Hidden Cinema
7. Pulling Stitches
8. A Final Movement
BDRMM - 2023 TOUR DATES
June
Wednesday 28th - Hull - Adelphi
Thursday 29th - Hull - Adelphi
Friday 30th - Leeds - Jumbo Records
July
Saturday 1st - London - Rough Trade East
Sunday 2nd - Brighton - Resident Records
Monday 3rd - Bristol - Rough Trade
Tuesday 4th - Nottingham - Rough Trade
Wednesday 5th - Monorail - Glasgow
November
Friday 12th - Glasgow - Stereo
Monday 13th - Birmingham - The Hare and Hounds
Tuesday 14th - Salford - The White Hotel
Wednesday 15th - Nottingham - Bodega
Thursday 16th - Leeds - Stylus
Saturday 18th - Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach
Sunday 19th - Bristol - Thekla
Monday 20th - London - Scala
Wednesday 22nd - Cambridge - Mash
Thursday 23rd - Bedford - Esquires
Friday 24th - Brighton - Patterns
Sunday 26th - Dublin - The Button Factory