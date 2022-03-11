Be Well announce new record for Revelation (new song & exclusive splatter vinyl pre-order)

Be Well -- the new band fronted by former Battery frontman and veteran punk producer Brian McTernan, alongside members of Darkest Hour, Fairweather, and Bane/Converge -- released one of 2020's best punk albums with their debut LP The Weight and the Cost on Equal Vision, and now they've signed to Revelation Records for a new six-song release, Hello Sun, due May 20. We've teamed with the band on a "white with cyan & mustard" splatter vinyl variant of the record, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

Along with the announcement comes lead single/opening track "Treadless," and Be Well sound even more fired-up on this track than they did on their great debut. It's a melodic hardcore ripper with an added dose of gang vocal-infused grit, and like the first album, it finds Brian writing some of the most personal music of his career. "I have spent a lot of time trying to figure out how I ended up this late in life, without ever dealing with issues that have followed me since I was a kid," he said. "This song is a reflection on how many things I never said and how different I want my life to be moving forward." Listen and watch the Joseph Pattisall-directed video below.

Be Well have tons of tour dates coming up, including a run with Hot Water Music and Strike Anywhere (both bands Brian has produced, including Hot Water Music's upcoming album), and that hits Brooklyn's Elsewhere on March 24 and NJ's Crossroads on March 25 & 26. They also open New Found Glory's Sticks and Stones 20th anniversary tour, including the show at NYC's Terminal 5 on June 3.

On top of that, Be Well open the Buffalo date of Earth Crisis, Snapcase, and Strife's East Coast shows supporting The Return Of The California Takeover, and they have dates overseas with Hot Water Music, Boysetsfire, and Samiam. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Treadless

2. I Will Leave You With This

3. An Endless Loop

4. Hello Sun

5. Only One Wish

6. In The Shadow Of Who You Thought I Was

Be Well -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ Hot Water Music and Strike Anywhere

3/23 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

3/24 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

3/25 Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

3/26 Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

3/27 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

w/ Earth Crisis, Snapcase, and Strife

5/13 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

w/ New Found Glory and Four Year Strong

5/26 Franklin, TN - BreakFest at Liberty Hall

5/27 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

5/28 Chicago, IL - The Riviera

5/29 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

5/31 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

6/1 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

6/2 Albany, NY - Empire Live

6/3 New York, NY - Terminal 5

6/4 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

6/5 Atlantic City, NJ - AC Beer Fest

6/7 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

6/8 Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

6/10 Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

6/11 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7/22 Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

7/23 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7/24 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

7/26 Denver, CO - The Fillmore

7/27 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

7/29 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

7/30 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

8/1 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

8/2 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

8/3 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

8/4 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

8/5 Anaheim, CA - The House Of Blues

8/6 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

8/8 Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

8/9 Austin, TX - Emo's

w/BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, and Samiam

10/4 London, England - Electric Ballroom

10/5 Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

10/6 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

10/7 Dortmund, Germany - Warsteiner Music Hall

10/8 Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Music Hall

10/9 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

10/10 Nuremburg, Germany - Lowensaal

10/11 Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

10/12 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

10/13 Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

10/14 Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

10/15 Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

