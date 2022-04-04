Be Your Own Pet added to Jack White’s Barclays Center show

Mid-'00s Nashville band Be Your Own Pet recently announced that they're getting back together to play some shows opening for Jack White. They've just added another -- Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 21 -- which makes it their first show with Jack and their first show in 14 years (though a warm-up club show somewhere before seems likely).

BYOP's other shows with Jack are Atlanta on April 28 and Nashville on April 30. Jack's Supply Chain Issues Tour has a diverse group of opening acts, including The Kills, The Afghan Whigs, Chicano Batman, Starcrawler, July Talk, Geese, Ezra Furman, and more. Head below for updated Jack White dates.