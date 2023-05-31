Be Your Own Pet announce first album in 15 years & fall tour, share “Worship the Whip”

Be Your Own Pet have announced their first album in 15 years, titled Mommy, which will be out August 25 via Third Man. “Mommy is the bitch in charge, the one in control,” says singer Jemima Pearl. “It’s a reclamation of myself."

The album includes recent single "Hand Grenade," and they've just shared "Worship the Whip," a fun, snarling, garage punk stormer that comes with a video that underlines the song's theme with a leather-clad Pearl. You can watch that below.

Be Your Own Pet are still a force live, and have also announced a fall tour which includes a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Hall on October 21. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Mommy:

1. Worship The Whip

2. Goodtime!

3. Erotomania

4. Bad Mood Rising

5. Never Again

6. Pleasure Seeker

7. Rubberist

8. Big Trouble

9. Hand Grenade

10. Drive

11. Teenage Heaven

Be Your Own Pet - 2023 Tour Dates

6/3 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain

6/5 - Third Man - London, UK *SOLD OUT *

6/6 - The Moth Club - London, UK * SOLD OUT *

6/7 - The Moth Club - London, UK *SOLD OUT *

6/10 - Primavera Sound - Madrid, Spain

9/16 - Third Man Records Blue Room - Nashville, TN

10/18 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

10/19 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

10/21 - Elsewhere Hall - Brooklyn, NY

10/22 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

10/23 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

10/24 - Third Man Records - Detroit, MI

10/25 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

10/27 - The Back Room at Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

10/29 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

11/8 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

11/9 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

11/11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

11/12 - Moe’s Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

11/14- Harlow’s - Sacramento, CA

11/16 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

11/17- Neumos - Seattle, WA

11/18 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC