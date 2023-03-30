Be Your Own Pet release first new song in 15 years, “Hand Grenade”

After reuniting in 2022 to open for Jack White, Be Your Own Pet went hard at SXSW this year, playing a handful of shows and putting on some of the best sets we saw. There was talk of the band doing new music too, and now they've released their first new single in 15 years, "Hand Grenade," via Third Man Records. It's a catchy garage punk banger that sounds like classic BYOP and sounds fresh in today's context too. Jemina Pearl says:

"Hand Grenade" started out as a threat to the people who harmed me, that I will make them suffer as I have suffered. But the song grew like a mirror to my own grief process, through anger, denial, sorrow. In the end I gain my power back not through violence, but through self acceptance and rejection of the labels others might put on me. I define myself, no one else.

The band shot the video for the song on an iPhone in Jemina's basement, and you can check that out below, alongside a list of BYOP's upcoming shows and festival appearances.

Be Your Own Pet -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/5 - Shaky Knees Music Festival - Atlanta, GA

6/3 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona

6/6 - Moth Club - London

6/10 - Primaveral Sound - Madrid