beabadoobee announces debut LP, shares “Care”

beabadoobee, aka artist and songwriter Beatrice Kristi Laus, has a handful of EPs under her belt already, including 2019's Space Cadet, where she paid tribute to her idol Stephen Malkmus on "I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus" -- and got a response from him. She's now announcing her debut LP, Fake It Flowers, due out later this year via Dirty Hit. She's shared its first single, "Care," and you can watch the video below.

"This song has end-of-a-90s movie vibes," beabadoobee says, "like you're driving down a highway. It is pretty much me being angry at society, or people around me who I just don't think know me and don't care. I don't want you to feel fucking sorry for me. I just want you to understand what I've been through. I never expected to be making the first video from my album during a pandemic! I was so lucky to be locked down with the bedroom guys, it feels like it turned out as one of the most personal, real videos I’ve made. I’m so excited to share it!"

beabadoobee was originally scheduled to have wrapped up a tour with her Dirty Hit labelmate The 1975, and Phoebe Bridgers, last month, but of course that didn't happen because of coronavirus. She did cover The 1975, Elliott Smith, and Bright Eyes on livestreams, though, as well as appearing on a No Rome song with Jay Som, and sharing a demo version of "If You Want To" for Soccer Mommy's single series.