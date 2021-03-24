beabadoobee announces EP (co-written by The 1975), shares “Last Day on Earth” video

beabadoobee released her debut LP, Fake it Flowers, last year via Dirty Hit, and now she's announced its follow-up, which she worked with members of labelmate The 1975. Matty Healy and George Daniel produced and co-wrote Our Extended Play, and you can watch the video for upbeat new single, "Last Day on Earth," below.

"'Last Day on Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has," beabadoobee says. "It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from the 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it... how we’re all in this joined as one."

beabadoobee had been scheduled to tour with The 1975 and Phoebe Bridgers in North America last spring, but COVID cancelled those dates. She's now announced UK dates, beginning in July and running through the fall. See those below.

BEABADOOBEE: 2021 TOUR

07-08 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

07-10 Glasgow, Scotland - TRNSMT Festival 2021

08-28 Reading, England - Reading Festival 2021

08-29 Leeds, England - Leeds Festival 2021

09-07 Manchester, England - O2 Ritz Manchester

09-09 Leeds, England - Beckett University

09-10 Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

09-11 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham

09-13 Cambridge, England - Junction

09-14 Leicester, England - O2 Academy Leicester

09-23 London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

09-24 Bristol, England - SWX

09-25 Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

09-28 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

09-29 Belfast, Northern Ireland - Oh Yeah Music Centre

10-02 Newcastle upon Tyne, England - Newcastle University Students’ Union

10-03 Edinburgh, Scotland - The Liquid Room

10-04 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3