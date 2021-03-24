beabadoobee announces EP (co-written by The 1975), shares “Last Day on Earth” video
beabadoobee released her debut LP, Fake it Flowers, last year via Dirty Hit, and now she's announced its follow-up, which she worked with members of labelmate The 1975. Matty Healy and George Daniel produced and co-wrote Our Extended Play, and you can watch the video for upbeat new single, "Last Day on Earth," below.
"'Last Day on Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has," beabadoobee says. "It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from the 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it... how we’re all in this joined as one."
beabadoobee had been scheduled to tour with The 1975 and Phoebe Bridgers in North America last spring, but COVID cancelled those dates. She's now announced UK dates, beginning in July and running through the fall. See those below.
BEABADOOBEE: 2021 TOUR
07-08 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
07-10 Glasgow, Scotland - TRNSMT Festival 2021
08-28 Reading, England - Reading Festival 2021
08-29 Leeds, England - Leeds Festival 2021
09-07 Manchester, England - O2 Ritz Manchester
09-09 Leeds, England - Beckett University
09-10 Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
09-11 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham
09-13 Cambridge, England - Junction
09-14 Leicester, England - O2 Academy Leicester
09-23 London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town
09-24 Bristol, England - SWX
09-25 Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford
09-28 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
09-29 Belfast, Northern Ireland - Oh Yeah Music Centre
10-02 Newcastle upon Tyne, England - Newcastle University Students’ Union
10-03 Edinburgh, Scotland - The Liquid Room
10-04 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3