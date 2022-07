beabadoobee announces fall North American tour with Lowertown

beabadoobee, the project of London-via-Philippines artist Bea Kristi, has announced a North American tour, happening this fall. The Beatopia tour comes with support from Atlanta duo Lowertown, beabadoobee's Dirty Hit labelmates, and runs from late October into early December. See all dates below.

The NYC show happens early in the run, on October 28 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, July 19 at 10 AM.

beabadoobee just released her highly inventive sophomore LP, Beatopia, which builds on the imaginary world she constructed as a child. Stream it below.

beabadoobee 2022 tour loading...

BEABADOOBEE: 2022 TOUR

August 09 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

August 11 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway

August 20 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 21 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 24 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France

September 07 – Powerstation – Auckland, NZ

September 09 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, Aus

September 10 – Forum – Melbourne, Aus

September 11 – The Tivoli – Brisbane, Aus

October 04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK

October 05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

October 07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 08 - UEA - Norwich, UK

October 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 11 - NX – Newcastle, UK

October 13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK

October 17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

October 18 - Engine Rooms – Southampton, UK

October 25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C

October 28 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

October 29 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

October 31 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

November 1 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

November 2 – Jannus Landing – St. Petersburg, FL

November 3 – Beacham Theater – Orlando, FL

November 5 – Republic NOLA – New Orleans, LA

November 6 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

November 7 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

November 8 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

November 10 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

November 11 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

November 12 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

November 14 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

November 15 – Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

November 19 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, Mexico

November 21 – Moore Theater – Seattle, WA

November 22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, Canada

November 23 – Roseland theater – Portland, OR

November 25 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

November 26 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

November 28 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

November 29 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

December 1 – History – Toronto, Canada

December 2 – Club Soda – Montréal, Canada

December 3 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

December 4 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA