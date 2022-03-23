beabadoobee announces new LP ‘Beatopia’ (watch video for new single “Talk”)

beabadoobee has announced her sophomore album, Beatopia, due out July 15 via Dirty Hit. It's the follow up to her 2020 debut LP Fake it Flowers and last year's EP Our Extended Play, and it features PinkPantheress on "tinkerbell is overrated." See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is "Talk," which Bea says she wrote "just after my first album. I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time. Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and it's whatever, so you do it anyways." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Alexandra Leese and Luke Casey, below.

beabadoobee has shows lined up for this year, including festival dates at Coachella, Governors Ball, Osheaga and Glastonbury, and dates supporting Halsey and Bleachers. See all of her upcoming dates below.

beabadoobee - Beatopia loading...

BEABADOOBEE - BEATOPIA TRACKLIST

Beatopia Cultsong

10:36

Sunny Day

See you Soon

Ripples

the perfect pair

broken cd

Talk

Lovesong

Pictures of Us

fairy song

Don’t get the deal

tinkerbell is overrated feat. PinkPantheress

You’re here that’s the thing

BEABADOOBEE: 2022 TOUR

April 17 – Coachella (Weekend 1) –Indio, CA

April 18 – 24 Oxford – Las Vegas, NV

April 20 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago,IL

April 22 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

April 24 – Coachella (Weekend 2) – Indio, CA

April 25 – The Glass House –Pomona, CA

April 26 – Humphrey’s –San Diego, CA

May 17 - iTHINKFinancial Amphitheater - West Palm Beach, FL *

May19 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre –Tampa, FL *

May 20 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

May 21 – Hangout Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

May 23 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

May 24 - FirstBank Amphitheatre - Franklin, TN *

May 25 - FirstBank Amphitheatre - Franklin, TN *

May 27 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

May 28 – Waterfront Park – Louisville, KY *

May 29 – DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI *

June 01 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

June 03 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ *

June 05 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

June 07 – The National – Richmond, VA

June 08 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD *

June 10 –The Governors Ball (Citi Field) – New York, NY

June 11 – Rock The Garden – Minneapolis,MN

June 18 – Rock For People Fest – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

June 25 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK

July 07 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid,Spain

July 08 – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland

July 10 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, Finland

July 15 – Finsbury Park – London,UK

July 22 - Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME ^

July 23 – Fort Adams State Park – Newport, RI

July 26 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY ^

July 27 -ARTPARK Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY ^

July 29 -Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY ^

July 30 – Osheaga Fest -Montréal, QC

August 09 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

August 11 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway

August 20 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 21 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 24 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France

October 04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK

October 05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

October 07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 08 - UEA - Norwich, UK

October 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 11 - NX – Newcastle, UK

October 13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK

October 17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

October 18 - Engine Rooms – Southampton, UK

October 19 -O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK

* - w/ Halsey

^ - w/ Bleachers