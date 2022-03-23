beabadoobee announces new LP ‘Beatopia’ (watch video for new single “Talk”)
beabadoobee has announced her sophomore album, Beatopia, due out July 15 via Dirty Hit. It's the follow up to her 2020 debut LP Fake it Flowers and last year's EP Our Extended Play, and it features PinkPantheress on "tinkerbell is overrated." See the cover art and tracklist below.
The first single is "Talk," which Bea says she wrote "just after my first album. I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time. Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and it's whatever, so you do it anyways." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Alexandra Leese and Luke Casey, below.
beabadoobee has shows lined up for this year, including festival dates at Coachella, Governors Ball, Osheaga and Glastonbury, and dates supporting Halsey and Bleachers. See all of her upcoming dates below.
BEABADOOBEE - BEATOPIA TRACKLIST
Beatopia Cultsong
10:36
Sunny Day
See you Soon
Ripples
the perfect pair
broken cd
Talk
Lovesong
Pictures of Us
fairy song
Don’t get the deal
tinkerbell is overrated feat. PinkPantheress
You’re here that’s the thing
BEABADOOBEE: 2022 TOUR
April 17 – Coachella (Weekend 1) –Indio, CA
April 18 – 24 Oxford – Las Vegas, NV
April 20 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago,IL
April 22 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA
April 24 – Coachella (Weekend 2) – Indio, CA
April 25 – The Glass House –Pomona, CA
April 26 – Humphrey’s –San Diego, CA
May 17 - iTHINKFinancial Amphitheater - West Palm Beach, FL *
May19 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre –Tampa, FL *
May 20 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL
May 21 – Hangout Festival – Gulf Shores, AL
May 23 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
May 24 - FirstBank Amphitheatre - Franklin, TN *
May 25 - FirstBank Amphitheatre - Franklin, TN *
May 27 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH *
May 28 – Waterfront Park – Louisville, KY *
May 29 – DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI *
June 01 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *
June 03 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ *
June 05 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *
June 07 – The National – Richmond, VA
June 08 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD *
June 10 –The Governors Ball (Citi Field) – New York, NY
June 11 – Rock The Garden – Minneapolis,MN
June 18 – Rock For People Fest – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic
June 25 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK
July 07 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid,Spain
July 08 – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland
July 10 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, Finland
July 15 – Finsbury Park – London,UK
July 22 - Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME ^
July 23 – Fort Adams State Park – Newport, RI
July 26 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY ^
July 27 -ARTPARK Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY ^
July 29 -Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY ^
July 30 – Osheaga Fest -Montréal, QC
August 09 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden
August 10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary
August 11 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway
August 20 – Summersonic Festival – Japan
August 21 – Summersonic Festival – Japan
August 24 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland
August 25 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France
October 04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK
October 05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK
October 07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK
October 08 - UEA - Norwich, UK
October 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
October 11 - NX – Newcastle, UK
October 13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK
October 14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK
October 17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK
October 18 - Engine Rooms – Southampton, UK
October 19 -O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK
* - w/ Halsey
^ - w/ Bleachers