beabadoobee played Brooklyn Steel (pics, video, setlist)
beabadoobee recently began her fall tour supporting her most recent album, this year's Beatopia, and she stopped in NYC for a show at Brooklyn Steel on Friday (10/28). She split the night evenly between songs from the new album and songs from her 2020 debut LP Fake It Flowers, and also included a few from her 2021 collaborative EP with The 1975's Matt Healy, Our Extended Play. For the encore, she brought out three string players for stripped down versions a few songs, including a new one, which she's temporarily named "Glue Song." Watch attendee-taken video of that one below.
beabadoobee's Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown opened the night, but we missed their set. Check out pictures of beabadoobee's set by Toby Tenenbaum, and her setlist, below.
SETLIST: BEABADOOBEE @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 10/28/2022
10:36
Apple Cider
Care
Fairy Song
Worth It
Together
Charlie Brown
Sunny Day
He Gets Me So High
Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene
Don’t Get the Deal
Sorry
She Plays Bass
Back to Mars
Last Day on Earth
Dye It Red
Encore:
Coffee
See You Soon
The Perfect Pair
Ripples
Glue Song
Talk
Cologne