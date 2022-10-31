beabadoobee played Brooklyn Steel (pics, video, setlist)

beabadoobee recently began her fall tour supporting her most recent album, this year's Beatopia, and she stopped in NYC for a show at Brooklyn Steel on Friday (10/28). She split the night evenly between songs from the new album and songs from her 2020 debut LP Fake It Flowers, and also included a few from her 2021 collaborative EP with The 1975's Matt Healy, Our Extended Play. For the encore, she brought out three string players for stripped down versions a few songs, including a new one, which she's temporarily named "Glue Song." Watch attendee-taken video of that one below.

beabadoobee's Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown opened the night, but we missed their set. Check out pictures of beabadoobee's set by Toby Tenenbaum, and her setlist, below.

SETLIST: BEABADOOBEE @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 10/28/2022

10:36

Apple Cider

Care

Fairy Song

Worth It

Together

Charlie Brown

Sunny Day

He Gets Me So High

Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene

Don’t Get the Deal

Sorry

She Plays Bass

Back to Mars

Last Day on Earth

Dye It Red

Encore:

Coffee

See You Soon

The Perfect Pair

Ripples

Glue Song

Talk

Cologne