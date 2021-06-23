beabadoobee releases new EP, plots North American tour (watch “Cologne” video)
beabadoobee just released a new EP, Our Extended Play, produced and co-written by Matt Healy and George Daniel of her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975. She's also shared a new video for EP track "Cologne." "Making the music video for 'Cologne' was so much fun," she says. "I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that's what we did!" Watch the video and stream the full EP below.
beabadoobee has also announced a tour supporting the EP and her debut album, Fake it Flowers, which came out last year. She'll be on the road in North America in November and December, stopping in Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and more. Christian Leave and BLACKSTARKIDS open the shows, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC date is at Webster Hall on November 4 (tickets), and the Los Angeles dates are at Fonda Theatre on November 21 and 22 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time.
Ahead of her tour, beabadoobee appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.
beabadoobee - Our Extended Play tracklist
Last Day On Earth
Cologne
Animal Noises
He Gets Me So High
BEABADOOBEE: 2021 TOUR
Mon 01 Nov – WASHINGTON, D.C. – 9:30 Club
Tue 02 Nov – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer
Thu 04 Nov – NEW YORK, NY – Webster Hall
Fri 05 Nov – BOSTON, MA - Royale
Tue 09 Nov – CARRBORO, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Wed 10 Nov – CHARLOTTE, NC – The Underground
Thu 11 Nov – ATLANTA, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Sat 13 Nov – BIRMINGHAM, AL - Saturn
Mon 15 Nov – HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Tue 16 Nov – AUSTIN, TX – Emo’s
Fri Nov 19 – PHOENIX, AZ – The Van Buren
Sat Nov 20 – SAN DIEGO, CA – The Observatory North Park
Sun Nov 21 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Fonda Theatre
Mon Nov 22 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Fonda Theatre
Tue Nov 23 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Fillmore
Fri Nov 26 – PORTLAND, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Sat Nov 27 – SEATTLE, WA – Neptune Theatre
Sun Nov 28 – VANCOUVER, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
Tue Nov 30 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Depot
Wed 01 Dec – DENVER, CO – The Summit Music Hall
Sat 04 Dec – KANSAS CITY, MO – The Truman
Mon 06 Dec – CHICAGO, IL - Metro
Wed 08 Dec – DETROIT, MI – Majestic Theater
Thu 09 Dec – TORONTO, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Fri 10 Dec – COLUMBUS, OH – Newport Music Hall
Sat 11 Dec – PITTSBURGH, PA – Stage AE