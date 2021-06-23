beabadoobee releases new EP, plots North American tour (watch “Cologne” video)

beabadoobee just released a new EP, Our Extended Play, produced and co-written by Matt Healy and George Daniel of her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975. She's also shared a new video for EP track "Cologne." "Making the music video for 'Cologne' was so much fun," she says. "I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that's what we did!" Watch the video and stream the full EP below.

beabadoobee has also announced a tour supporting the EP and her debut album, Fake it Flowers, which came out last year. She'll be on the road in North America in November and December, stopping in Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and more. Christian Leave and BLACKSTARKIDS open the shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC date is at Webster Hall on November 4 (tickets), and the Los Angeles dates are at Fonda Theatre on November 21 and 22 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time.

Ahead of her tour, beabadoobee appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

beabadoobee - Our Extended Play tracklist

Last Day On Earth

Cologne

Animal Noises

He Gets Me So High

BEABADOOBEE: 2021 TOUR

Mon 01 Nov – WASHINGTON, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Tue 02 Nov – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer

Thu 04 Nov – NEW YORK, NY – Webster Hall

Fri 05 Nov – BOSTON, MA - Royale

Tue 09 Nov – CARRBORO, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Wed 10 Nov – CHARLOTTE, NC – The Underground

Thu 11 Nov – ATLANTA, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat 13 Nov – BIRMINGHAM, AL - Saturn

Mon 15 Nov – HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Tue 16 Nov – AUSTIN, TX – Emo’s

Fri Nov 19 – PHOENIX, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Nov 20 – SAN DIEGO, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sun Nov 21 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Mon Nov 22 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Tue Nov 23 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Nov 26 – PORTLAND, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Sat Nov 27 – SEATTLE, WA – Neptune Theatre

Sun Nov 28 – VANCOUVER, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

Tue Nov 30 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Depot

Wed 01 Dec – DENVER, CO – The Summit Music Hall

Sat 04 Dec – KANSAS CITY, MO – The Truman

Mon 06 Dec – CHICAGO, IL - Metro

Wed 08 Dec – DETROIT, MI – Majestic Theater

Thu 09 Dec – TORONTO, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Fri 10 Dec – COLUMBUS, OH – Newport Music Hall

Sat 11 Dec – PITTSBURGH, PA – Stage AE