beabadoobee shares “Glue Song,” announces headline shows around Taylor Swift tour

beabadoobee released a new song for Valentine's Day, "Glue Song," a swaying number that is appropriately sweet. “It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me," she says, "A love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my home town in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song." You can watch the video for "Glue Song" below.

While busy opening for Taylor Swift this year, beabadoobee is playing a few headline dates on her days off, including stops in San Diego, Tucson, San Antonio, Pensacola, Nashville, NYC (Terminal 5 on July 31), Pittsburgh, and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for NYC, Pittsburgh and L.A. go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM local time.

beabadoobee - 2023 Tour Dates

