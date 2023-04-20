Beabadoobee shares “Glue Song” feat. Clairo, touring

Beabadoobee has shared a rework of "Glue Song" featuring Clairo, a swinging love song with gentle drums, brass accents, and catchy lyrics. Clairo's rich harmony makes a great foil for Beabadoobee's wispy, airy vocals. Listen to the new "Glue Song" below.

Beabadoobee is currently touring, opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour and playing her own headlining shows, including NYC on July 31 and August 1 at Terminal 5 with Been Stellar. She'll also appear at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Head In The Clouds, Osheaga Fest, and more. See all dates below.

Clairo will join boygenius, Bartees Strange, and Dijon at their multi-city Re:SET shows in June, including NYC on June 17 at Forest Hills Stadium. See her dates below, as well.

Beabadoobee -- 2023 Tour Dates

APR 21, 2023 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX w/ Taylor Swift

APR 22, 2023 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX w/ Taylor Swift

APR 23, 2023 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX w/ Taylor Swift

APR 25, 2023 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

APR 28, 2023 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA w/ Taylor Swift

APR 29, 2023 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA w/ Taylor Swift

MAY 20, 2023 - Head In The Clouds - Queens, NY

JUL 1, 2023 - Lollapalooza Stockholm - Stockholm, Stockholm County

JUL 31, 2023 – Terminal 5 - New York, NY

AUG 2, 2023 – Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

AUG 3-6, 2023 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

AUG 6, 2023 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC

AUG 13, 2023 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA

AUG 14, 2023 – The Greek - Los Angeles, CA

Clairo -- 2023 Tour Dates

Jun 02, 2023 San Diego, CA Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

Jun 03, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Brookside at the Rose Bowl

Jun 04, 2023 San Francisco, CA Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

Jun 09, 2023 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

Jun 10, 2023 New Orleans, LA Festival Grounds at City Park

Jun 11, 2023 Atlanta, GA Central Park

Jun 16, 2023 Washington DC Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jun 17, 2023 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

Jun 18, 2023 Boston, MA The Stage at Suffolk Downs

Jun 23, 2023 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Festival Site

Jun 24, 2023 Chicago, IL Riis Park

Jun 25, 202 Nashville, TN The Great Lawn in Centennial Park