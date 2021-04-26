Beach Bunny announce fall North American tour

Chicago indie pop band Beach Bunny released their debut album, Honeymoon, last year, and had just begun a tour supporting it when COVID struck. They've now announced a new run of dates in November and December, beginning in Columbus, OH on November 2 and hitting Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, and more, before wrapping up in St. Louis, MO on December 17. In 2022, they head back out for overseas dates in February. They were also previously on the lineup for the 2020 edition of Coachella, but no word on that, yet.

The NYC show happens on November 10 at Webster Hall (tickets), and the Los Angeles show happens on December 9 at The Fonda Theatre (tickets). Tickets to both go on sale Friday 4/30 at 10 AM local time, with various presales happening now.

See all dates, and stream Beach Bunny's new version of "Cloud 9" featuring Tegan and Sara, below.

BEACH BUNNY: 2021-2022 TOUR

Nov 2, 2021 Skully's Music Diner Columbus, OH

Nov 3, 2021 Mr. Smalls Theatre Pittsburgh, PA

Nov 5, 2021 The Opera House Toronto, ON

Nov 6, 2021 Théâtre Fairmount Montreal, QC

Nov 8, 2021 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

Nov 10, 2021 Webster Hall New York, NY

Nov 11, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Nov 12, 2021 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

Nov 13, 2021 The Broadberry Richmond, VA

Nov 15, 2021 Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC

Nov 16, 2021 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

Nov 17, 2021 The Abbey Orlando, FL

Nov 19, 2021 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN

Nov 20, 2021 The Southgate House Revival Newport, KY

Nov 21, 2021 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH

Nov 27, 2021 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

Nov 28, 2021 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

Nov 30, 2021 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

Dec 1, 2021 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

Dec 3, 2021 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

Dec 4, 2021 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC

Dec 5, 2021 Neumos Seattle, WA

Dec 7, 2021 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Dec 8, 2021 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Dec 9, 2021 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Dec 10, 2021 Quartyard San Diego, CA

Dec 11, 2021 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

Dec 13, 2021 White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs Houston, TX

Dec 14, 2021 Mohawk Austin, TX

Dec 15, 2021 Trees Dallas, TX

Dec 17, 2021 Delmar Hall Saint Louis, MO

Feb 11, 2022 Saint Luke’s Glasgow, Scotland

Feb 12, 2022 The Workman's Club Dublin, Ireland

Feb 14, 2022 Gorilla Manchester, United Kingdom

Feb 15, 2022 Electric Ballroom London, United Kingdom

Feb 16, 2022 Kavka Antwerp, Belgium

Feb 17, 2022 Paradiso Noord Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 18, 2022 Le Pop-Up du Label Paris, France

Feb 20, 2022 Cassiopeia Berlin, Germany

Feb 21, 2022 Pumpehuset Copenhagen, Denmark

Feb 22, 2022 Bar Brooklyn Stockholm, Sweden

Feb 24, 2022 Parkteatret Oslo, Norway

Feb 26, 2022 Molotow Hamburg, Germany