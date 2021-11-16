Beach Bunny announce spring 2022 tour with Wednesday, share “Oxygen” video
Beach Bunny are in the midst of their fall US tour now, and they've announced a new run of North American dates, happening in spring of 2022. The new shows begin on April 10 in Austin and continue through May, hitting Dallas, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Indianapolis, Albany, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, and more. Wednesday and Kai Voss open most shows, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC shows are at Brooklyn Steel on May 13 and 14 with Wednesday and Kai Voss, and tickets to those, and the whole tour, go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time.
Beach Bunny also shared a new video for their most recent single, "Oxygen," directed by Sydney Ostrander. Watch it below.
Wednesday released a new album, Twin Plagues, in August via Orindal Records. Stream it below.
BEACH BUNNY: 2021-2022 TOUR
Nov 16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse +
Nov 17 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey +
Nov 19 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge +
Nov 20 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival +
Nov 21 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom +
Nov 27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee +
Nov 28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue +
Nov 30 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre +
Dec 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot +
Dec 3 - Portland, OR - Wonderland Ballroom +
Dec 4 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret +
Dec 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos +
Dec 7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore +
Dec 8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory +
Dec 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre +
Dec 10 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard +
Dec 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom +
Dec 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs +
Dec 14 - Austin, TX - Mohawk +
Dec 15 - Dallas, TX - Trees +
Dec 17 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall +
Dec 18 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre +
Feb 11 - Glasgow, Scotland - Saint Luke's *
Feb 12 - Dublin, Republic of Ireland - The Workmans Club *
Feb 14 - Manchester, England - Gorilla *
Feb 15 - London, England - Electric Ballroom *
Feb 16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka VZW *
Feb 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord *
Feb 18 - Paris, France - Le Pop Up! *
Feb 20 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia *
Feb 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset *
Feb 22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Bar Brooklyn *
Feb 24 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret *
Feb 26 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow - Club *
April 10 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
April 11 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
April 13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
April 26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater - Oakland
April 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
April 29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
April 30 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine
May 2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
May 4 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
May 6 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
May 9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live - Albany
May 10 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
May 12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston
May 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
May 15 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
May 17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore - Philadelphia
May 20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
May 21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
May 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
May 24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
May 25 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
May 27 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Jun 2-4 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound
Jun 5-8 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera a la Ciutat
* - Field Medic supporting
+ - Miloe supporting