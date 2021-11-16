Beach Bunny announce spring 2022 tour with Wednesday, share “Oxygen” video

Beach Bunny are in the midst of their fall US tour now, and they've announced a new run of North American dates, happening in spring of 2022. The new shows begin on April 10 in Austin and continue through May, hitting Dallas, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Indianapolis, Albany, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, and more. Wednesday and Kai Voss open most shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC shows are at Brooklyn Steel on May 13 and 14 with Wednesday and Kai Voss, and tickets to those, and the whole tour, go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time.

Beach Bunny also shared a new video for their most recent single, "Oxygen," directed by Sydney Ostrander. Watch it below.

Wednesday released a new album, Twin Plagues, in August via Orindal Records. Stream it below.

BEACH BUNNY: 2021-2022 TOUR

Nov 16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse +

Nov 17 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey +

Nov 19 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge +

Nov 20 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival +

Nov 21 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom +

Nov 27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee +

Nov 28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue +

Nov 30 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre +

Dec 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot +

Dec 3 - Portland, OR - Wonderland Ballroom +

Dec 4 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret +

Dec 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos +

Dec 7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore +

Dec 8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory +

Dec 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre +

Dec 10 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard +

Dec 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom +

Dec 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs +

Dec 14 - Austin, TX - Mohawk +

Dec 15 - Dallas, TX - Trees +

Dec 17 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall +

Dec 18 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre +

Feb 11 - Glasgow, Scotland - Saint Luke's *

Feb 12 - Dublin, Republic of Ireland - The Workmans Club *

Feb 14 - Manchester, England - Gorilla *

Feb 15 - London, England - Electric Ballroom *

Feb 16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka VZW *

Feb 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord *

Feb 18 - Paris, France - Le Pop Up! *

Feb 20 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia *

Feb 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset *

Feb 22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Bar Brooklyn *

Feb 24 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret *

Feb 26 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow - Club *

April 10 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

April 11 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

April 13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

April 26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater - Oakland

April 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

April 29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

April 30 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine

May 2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May 4 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

May 6 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

May 9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live - Albany

May 10 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

May 12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

May 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

May 15 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

May 17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore - Philadelphia

May 20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

May 21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

May 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

May 24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville

May 25 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

May 27 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Jun 2-4 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

Jun 5-8 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera a la Ciutat

* - Field Medic supporting

+ - Miloe supporting