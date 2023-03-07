Beach Fossils announce first LP in six years, share “Don’t Fade Away”

Beach Fossils have announced Bunny, their first album in six years, due June 2 via Bayonet Records. It's their first studio album since 2017's Somersault. Frontman Dustin Payseur produced the album, saying, "When I wrote the first record, there were no choruses; it was instrumental guitar parts in between verses. This is the first record where I’ve consciously thought about writing a chorus.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Bunny below.

The first glimpse at the album comes from excellent single "Don't Fade Away," featuring new wave-y guitars, understated vocals, and pattering drums. Dustin shares, “‘Don’t Fade Away’ is about missing old friends, being on tour, self-medicating, longing, anxiety, love, being an idiot, having fun, embracing your mistakes and keeping your spark.” Listen to the song below.

Beach Fossils, Bunny loading...

Bunny Tracklist

1. Sleeping On My Own

2. Run To The Moon

3. Don't Fade Away

4. (Just Like The) Setting Sun

5. Anything is Anything

6. Dare Me

7. Feel So High

8. Tough Love

9. Seconds

10. Numb

11. Waterfall