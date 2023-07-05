Beach Fossils opening Post Malone’s summer tour
Post Malone's North American tour starts this weekend and in a bit of unexpected news, indie rock band Beach Fossils will be opening all dates, which include Detroit, Toronto, Buffalo, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego and more. It's not entirely out of the blue: Beach Fossils and Post Malone are old karaoke buds. The closest they get to NYC are shows in Connecticut (Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on July 23) and New Jersey (Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 25). Head below for all dates.
Beach Fossils recently released Bunny, which was their first album in six years, and opened for Turnstile last year.
Post Malone -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater