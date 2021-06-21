Beach Fossils & Wild Nothing reschedule 10th anniversary tour
Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing were supposed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their respective debut albums last year on tour, which didn't happen thanks to the pandemic. They've now announced rescheduled dates, which will happen this fall.
The tour begins in Cleveland on October 4 and includes stops in Chicago, Iowa City, Dallas, Austin, Tapma, Miami, Athens, Richmond, DC, Philly, Boston, Brooklyn, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Ana, San Diego, Los Angeles and more. Most of the tour is with Hannah Jadagu, except for West Coast shows, which are with The Red Pear. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens November 1 at Brooklyn Steel (the only show not to list an opener) and the L.A. show is November 20 at The Wiltern. Previously purchased tickets are valid for the new shows, and tickets for most new dates go on sale Friday, June 25 at noon local (NYC is on sale now).
10/04/2021 - Cleveland, OH / Beachland Ballroom with Hannah Jadagu
10/05/2021 - Indianapolis, IN / The Vogue with Hannah Jadagu
10/06/2021 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall with Hannah Jadagu
10/07/2021 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall with Hannah Jadagu
10/08/2021 - St. Paul, MN / Amsterdam Bar and Hall with Hannah Jadagu
10/09/2021 - Iowa City, IA / Gabe's Oasis with Hannah Jadagu
10/10/2021 - Lawrence, KS / The Granada with Hannah Jadagu
10/13/2021 - Dallas, TX / Gas Monkey Live! with Hannah Jadagu
10/14/2021 - Austin, TX / Mohawk with Hannah Jadagu
10/15/2021 - San Antonio, TX / Paper Tiger with Hannah Jadagu
10/16/2021 - Houston, TX / The Satellite with Hannah Jadagu
10/18/2021 - Tampa, FL / The Ritz Ybor with Hannah Jadagu
10/20/2021 - Miami, FL / The Ground with Hannah Jadagu
10/21/2021 - Orlando, FL / The Beacham Theater with Hannah Jadagu
10/22/2021 - Gainesville, FL / High Dive with Hannah Jadagu
10/23/2021 - Athens, GA / Georgia Theatre with Hannah Jadagu
10/25/2021 - Charlotte, NC / The Underground with Hannah Jadagu
10/26/2021 - Richmond, VA / The Broadberry with Hannah Jadagu
10/27/2021 - Washington, DC / 9:30 Club with Hannah Jadagu
10/28/2021 - Philadelphia, PA / Union Transfer with Hannah Jadagu
10/30/2021 - Boston, MA / Royale with Hannah Jadagu
11/01/2021 - Brooklyn, NY / Brooklyn Steel
11/11/2021 - Seattle, WA / The Crocodile with The Red Pears
11/12/2021 - Portland, OR / Polaris Hall with The Red Pears
11/13/2021 - Portland, OR / Polaris Hall with The Red Pears
11/15/2021 - San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall with The Red Pears
11/16/2021 - San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall with The Red Pears
11/18/2021 - Santa Ana, CA / The Observatory with The Red Pears
11/19/2021 - San Diego, CA / Soma with The Red Pears
11/20/2021 - Los Angeles, CA / The Wiltern Theatre with The Red Pears